Film shows trailblazing Black female editor, VP candidate

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Kamala Harris made history last week by becoming the first Black woman to be nominated to run for vice president on a major party’s ticket. But the first Black woman to run for vice president in the nation’s history was trailblazing newspaperwoman Charlotta Spears Bass. The groundbreaking journalist and civil rights activist who ran in 1952 on the Progressive Party ticket is the subject of a new PBS/WNET “American Masters” short. It’s the final installment of a series focusing on American women. Filmmakers Charlotte Mangin and Sandra Rattley say they wanted to introduce Bass to a new generation. The short is scheduled for release Wednesday.