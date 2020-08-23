Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term. Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates will hold an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. It’s a sharp contrast to the approach of Democrats, who created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering at their well-received virtual convention last week. Attention then turns to the Republican prime-time programming Monday through Thursday nights.