Court told New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosques

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques had intended to burn down the buildings afterward. A prosecutor also told a Christchurch judge that two worshippers heroically tried to stop the mass shooting. The new details were disclosed at the sentencing hearing that for some survivors and families was the first chance to confront the gunman. The tearful mother of a slain worshipper said, “You killed your own humanity, and I don’t think the world will forgive you for your horrible crime.” Brenton Harrison Tarrant has pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and terrorism. He could become the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.