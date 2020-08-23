Comatose Russian dissident visited by wife, aide in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Alexi Navalny’s wife and a top aide have visited him in a Berlin hospital where the comatose Russian dissident is being treated by German doctors after a suspected poisoning. Navalny was flown to Germany on Saturday from Siberia after doctors determined he was stable enough to be brought to the capital’s Charité hospital for treatment. After his arrival, hospital spokeswoman Manuela Zingl said Navalny would be undergoing extensive diagnostic tests. On Sunday, his wife Yulia Navalnaya and aide Leonid Volkov visited Navalny in the hospital, making no comments to reporters.