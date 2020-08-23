Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fire officials in California are bracing for an unwelcome change in the weather that could spark new wildfires in the state. Firefighters have been for a week battling hundreds of wildfires that were started by lightning. The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced tens of thousands to flee. Five people have died. More lightning was in the forecast for Sunday, prompting fire officials to warn residents in vulnerable areas to be prepared to leave. The three largest cluster of fires in and around the San Francisco Bay area have burned more than 1,100 square miles.