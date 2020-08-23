As shoppers stay away, small stores seek refuge online

NEW YORK (AP) — For small retailers across the country, the coronavirus outbreak has turned an already challenging business environment into never-ending uncertainty. Sales are down months after state and local governments lifted shutdown orders aimed at containing the virus. Consumers worried about contracting the virus are staying home, either forgoing purchases or doing their shopping online. The weak sales and erratic customer traffic have forced store owners to be creative in hopes of persuading customers to stop in rather than order from a big internet retailer. But at some stores, disappointing sales and the uncertain future have already led owners to close for good and move their businesses online.