Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit three home runs a day after going deep twice, and the Chicago White Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 7-4 for their seventh straight win. Abreu went 4 for 4 with a walk and four RBIs at Wrigley Field. It was the first three-homer game of his career. Rookie Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal also homered for the White Sox, giving the South Siders 11 in the first two games of the series. The White Sox hit six in a 10-1 rout on Friday. The Cubs dropped their second straight and are 3-7 since getting off to a 13-3 start.