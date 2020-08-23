A Rockford man is dead after being hit by a police officer in a patrol car

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) —The South Beloit Police Department is asking for an investigation after a man is hit and killed by an officer in a squad car early Sunday morning. Officials say it happened around 2:30 a.m., when an officer, who was on duty, was driving southbound on Blackhawk Boulevard at Whittemore Street. They say the officer hit a 35-year-old man from Rockford while he was walking across the road.

After hitting the man, the officer performed live-saving measures until South Beloit Fire Department E.M.Ts arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at Javon Bea Mercy Health on Riverside Drive around 3:00 a.m.

The South Beloit Police Department is asking for assistance from the Winnebago County Sherriff's Department because the officer is a South Beloit officer. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He voluntarily submitted a blood test to determine if he was impaired while driving and has turned over all dash-camera footage and physical evidence.