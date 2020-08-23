3 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey’s Black Sea coast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says three people have died in floods caused by heavy rain along Turkey’s Black Sea coastline. A further 11 are missing after flooding around the mountain town of Dereli in Giresun province. The minister said Sunday while visiting the town that 127 citizens had been rescued. One of the dead was a police officer whose vehicle was swept away by the floods. Television footage showed vehicles and debris being carried by floodwater along the main road of Dereli, which lies about 12 miles inland.