Seawalls shored up to protect 2 historic World’s Fair homes

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) — Crews are shoring up seawalls that protect two historic homes along Lake Michigan’s northern Indiana shoreline from the lake’s worsening erosion. The Wieboldt-Rostone House and the Florida Tropical House were featured in the 1933 World’s Fair in nearby Chicago, but were moved after the fair closed to lakeside property that’s now part of the Indiana Dunes National Park. They’re owned by the National Park Service and leased to residents who are paying for the seawall work and restoration of the historic buildings. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that crews are spending nearly month to make the seawalls taller due to record high water levels.