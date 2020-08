ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says it's investigating an aggravated battery with a firearm.RPD tweeted about the investigation just before 2:30 in the morning on Saturday.

RPD says officers responded to the corner of 12th street and 8th Avenue for numerous shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, officers say they found a shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.