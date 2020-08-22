Report: Trump administration to block proposed Alaska mine

Six people described as familiar with its plans told Politico on Saturday that the Trump administration plans to block a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in Alaska. The administration’s rejection of the Pebble Mine project is expected to come after Trump faced pressure to stop it from GOP mega-donor Andy Sabin, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris and the his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Politico reported. Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier disputed the Politico report, The head of one of the nation’s biggest environmentalist groups said he believes the Trump administration will stop the project.