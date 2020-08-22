Rainfall is possible for Sunday with heat to follow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A quick turn around from sunny and dry conditions flips toward the chance for rainfall through Sunday. However, the chances dry weather and near-record breaking heat return quickly to the Stateline.

SUNDAY'S RAINFALL CHANCES:

There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to move into the Stateline along an upper-level disturbance early on Sunday. The overall coverage of showers will be isolated to scattered for most, so everyone is not going to get rainfall from this system. The best places will be west of I-39 for the best coverage. Showers will dissipate as they continue their easterly track. However, there are two periods for rainfall. One in the morning and another in the afternoon.

The system won't be very fast-moving, so it will have the opportunity to tap into the humid and warm atmosphere. The overall system is not the strongest, but the chances for showers are still there in the afternoon. Coverage, however, will stay more isolated for these afternoon storms. We will have to worry about temperatures reaching toward the upper 80's for today along with dew points in the '60s to near '70s. This will lead to a much warmer feel for the day. However, this will just be a preview for the week to come.

Rainfall is possible through Sunday evening.

RISING HIGHS:

Temperatures in the Stateline will be heating up toward the middle '90s with the onset of the wall to wall sunshine. Monday starts the heat by breaking into the '90s for afternoon highs. Tuesday through Thursday take the leap into the middle '90s and higher.

These highs are pretty atypical for this time of year. Highs for Rockford are usually in the lower 80's for the average, but we are rising well above that. Highs may even be close to record-territory with temperatures reaching towards the upper 90's. The record for Tuesday, August 25th, and Wednesday, August 26th are both 97°F. As of right now, we are not going to defeat either of those records.