Offense breaks out as Pirates rip Brewers 12-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece as the Pittsburgh Pirates slammed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5. Struggling outfielder Gregory Polanco added a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Colin Moran doubled three times for Pittsburgh. Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the seventh as the Pirates batted around against Milwaukee’s suddenly vulnerable bullpen. Pittsburgh’s nine extra-base hits were a season high and its run total matched the most surrendered by the Brewers this year.