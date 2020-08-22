 Skip to Content

Local black business owners show off work at business bash

ROCKFORD (WREX)  — The first ever Women's Expo Business Bash took place today.

Local black businesses showed off their work to the community.

The expo offered an empowerment session where future and current business owners could receive tips on how to successfully manage a company.

Yoga and dance classes were provided during the expo.

Small business liaison, Jonathon Bell, says the expo is a great way for people to showcase their business in a safe environment.

"It's still a great time of anxiety for businesses owners. So having an opportunity to focus on your mental health is equally important as the day to day operations of leading a business," said Bell.

Just a few of the many local businesses who participated included Sweety's by Ashley, Jascenta Candles, and Saved Savage.

