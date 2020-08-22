Lifeguard shortage prompts Dunes State Park to ban swimming

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — A lifeguard shortage has prompted Indiana Dunes State Park to ban beachgoers from swimming and wading in Lake Michigan at the lakeside park until September. The Times of Northwest Indiana Times reports that park officials announced the ban Friday, but stressed that the beach will remain open for walking and other activities on the shore during regular park hours. The park is located about 50 miles southeast of Chicago is a popular summer recreation destination. Officials said the park’s main and west parking lots will remain open and its Beach Trail boardwalk will continue to give beach access for those staying at the camp sites.