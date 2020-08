CHICAGO (AP) — Star pass rusher Khalil Mack is looking to bounce back and so are the Chicago Bears from a disappointing season. The Bears went 8-8 and missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. It was far from what they envisioned coming off a 12-4 season and NFC North championship in 2018. Their top 10 defense wasn’t quite as dominant, and Mack experienced a down year by his lofty standards with 8 1/2 sacks.