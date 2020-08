CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a sprained finger on his left hand. Bryant also got an injection for his ailing left wrist on Tuesday. The injuries occurred when he made a diving attempt on César Hernández’s flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland on Aug. 12. The 2016 NL MVP hasn’t played since Monday’s doubleheader split against St. Louis.