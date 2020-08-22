AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays in getting laptops and other equipment needed for online learning. They are this year’s most crucial back-to-school accessories.. Part of the reason is high demand and disruptions of supply chains that have jammed production of laptops and Chromebooks made by Dell, HP, Lenovo and other brands. Schools say another critical reason is the Trump administration’s recent sanctions on Chinese companies that have exacerbated massive backlogs. Educators nationwide worry that computer shortfalls will compound inequities. They also warn of headaches for students, families and teachers.