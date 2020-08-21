 Skip to Content

Wisconsin removed from Winnebago County travel guidance list

8:57 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The travel restrictions put on Wisconsin by the Winnebago County Health Department have been lifted.

According to the department's latest travel guidance released on Tuesday, August 18, 22 states are on the county's travel consideration list.

Wisconsin is no longer on that list.

Nebraska was also removed while Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas and Kentucky are new additions.

Just a week ago, WCHD created travel guidance, following the lead of many other major cities across the country trying to control the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin was originally on the recommended quarantine list, with an exception for those traveling to the state for work.

Here is the updated list of states the health department is recommending a 14-day quarantine for when traveling to and from Winnebago County.

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas

The Winnebago County Health Department re-emphasizes a negative COVID-19 test when returning or leaving for any of these areas does not change the required length of quarantine.

Chicago also removed Wisconsin from its updated list of quarantine states.

Evan Leake

Evan Leake

