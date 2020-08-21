Wisconsin removed from Winnebago County travel guidance list

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The travel restrictions put on Wisconsin by the Winnebago County Health Department have been lifted.



According to the department's latest travel guidance released on Tuesday, August 18, 22 states are on the county's travel consideration list.



Wisconsin is no longer on that list.

Nebraska was also removed while Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas and Kentucky are new additions.



Just a week ago, WCHD created travel guidance, following the lead of many other major cities across the country trying to control the spread of COVID-19.



Wisconsin was originally on the recommended quarantine list, with an exception for those traveling to the state for work.



Here is the updated list of states the health department is recommending a 14-day quarantine for when traveling to and from Winnebago County.

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

The Winnebago County Health Department re-emphasizes a negative COVID-19 test when returning or leaving for any of these areas does not change the required length of quarantine.



Chicago also removed Wisconsin from its updated list of quarantine states.