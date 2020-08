WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County has surpassed 4,000 coronavirus cases.



The county reported 30 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,006 cases. Thankfully, there are no new deaths to report.



The positivity rate has gone up, though, from 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the state is reporting a total of 215,929 cases in all counties in the state. The positivity rate is at 4.3 percent.