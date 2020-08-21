Virus cases reported at 41 schools in Germany’s capital

BERLIN (AP) — At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported that students or teacher have become infected with the coronavirus not even two weeks after schools reopened in the German capital. A German daily newspaper published the numbers Friday and the city education authorities confirmed the figures. The newspaper reported that hundreds of students and teachers are in quarantine. Elementary schools, high schools and trade schools are all affected. There are 825 schools in Berlin. The reopening of schools and the possible risks of virus clusters building up there and then spreading to families and further into society has been a matter of great concern in Germany.