Verdict in Raheem King trial expected next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Raheem King's fate lies in the hands of a judge. On Friday King's attorney and prosecutors finalized their arguments. A verdict from Judge Debra Schafer is expected sometime next week.

King is charged with the deaths of Martavies Blake, Daijon Sistrunk, and Sean Anderson. King allegedly shot the three men on a party bus he'd invited them on and rented for his 22nd birthday celebration.

King's defense attorney, Kunal Kulkarni, argues King acted in self defense. Kulkarni spent his closing argument diving into King's mindset that night. According to Kulkarni, King believed the three men may have had a connection to the armed robbery of King's girlfriend which allegedly took place earlier that evening. Kulkarni says King pretended to fall asleep on the bus and saw the victims making gestures he believed signaled they planned on assaulting him and possibly his family.

Kulkarni also worked to show the three victims as violent and dangerous themselves. He showed a video of one of the victims, who was a legal FOID card holder, practicing his marksmanship on a shooting range. The attorney also played a rap video, which King is apart of, showing the victims brandishing weapons. Kulkarni said King had seen the victims assaulting people they considered friends in the past. Kulkarni argues King believed the victims were armed and potentially drawing their guns on him when he opened fire.

Prosecutors adamantly disagree with the defense's argument, saying King carried out an execution of three innocent and unarmed men.

Winnebago County Deputy State's Attorney Pamela Wells argues King's actions do not reflect him fearing for his or his family's safety. She questions why he allowed the bus to stop at a house party before returning to his girlfriend, why he didn't call any friends as backup, and why he left his sisters alone with three men he believed to be dangerous. She also questions why he got back on the bus after returning home, if he feared for his life.

Wells pointed to testimony from King's sister, Caralyn Simmons, who was interviewed by police hours after the shooting. Simmons recalls King entering the bus with a long rifle, ordering everyone to put their hands up, and telling everyone on the bus they were going to die that night.

In the video, Simmons tells detectives King pointed the gun at her for a moment and she feared for her life. She also describes a scene of confusion, chaos, and fear when King began ordering people around in the bus. Simmons tells detectives she was shocked when King opened fire on the three men.

Ultimately, the decision lies in Judge Schafer's hands who will now go through all evidence and testimony presented in the trial. The parties will meet Monday to discuss a potential date for the verdict.