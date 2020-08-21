‘Utility accountability’ centerpiece of clean-energy outline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' governor is providing a substantive look at how he wants to make the state a completely renewable-energy state by 2050 with tighter controls on utility companies amid an influence-peddling scheme involving ComEd.



"Real accountability measures for utilities" is emphasized in the extensive, eight-part plan Friday from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.



It also includes goals for providing a remedy for potentially disastrous climate change and pollution while creating sustainable jobs and a new age of 750,000 electric vehicles within the next decade.



Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell says a working group will continue developing the outline. He promises that substantial public input would be part of it.