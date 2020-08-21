US dismisses opposition to restoring UN sanctions on Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Trump administration is dismissing near universal opposition to its demand to restore all United Nations sanctions on Iran, declaring that a 30-day countdown for the “snapback” of penalties eased under the 2015 nuclear deal has begun. U.S. allies and foes have joined forces to declare the action illegal and doomed to failure. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook strongly disagree. Opponents say the U.S. lost the standing to trigger snapback when President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. Pompeo and Hook maintain the United States retains that right.