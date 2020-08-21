Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months. Portland police say people in a group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd control munitions in response. Police say three people were arrested. The protests have happened nightly since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.