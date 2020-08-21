Two potential hurricanes may hit the Gulf of Mexico at the same time next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A very rare occurrence may happen next week: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. If everything lines up just right, this would be the first time on record!

Two tropical storms (or potentially two hurricanes) could dump a lot of rain on the Gulf early next week.

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco make their way into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Marco is on track to make landfall by Texas by Tuesday evening, and Laura could hit Louisiana by later Wednesday. Both could dump a ton of rain on the Gulf Coast, with up to a foot of rain in the weather models for now.

Having two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time is fairly rare. The last time two tropical systems were in the Gulf at the same time was over 60 years ago. Tropical Storm Beulah and an unnamed tropical storm lined up just right in 1959.

In 1933, a hurricane hit Texas at the same time that a weakening tropical storm just moved into the Gulf. That was the last time two storms made simultaneous landfall in the Gulf.

The chances look lower, but there's still an opportunity for Marco and Laura to reach hurricane strength at the same time Tuesday afternoon.

As for next week's storms, it may come down to exact timing to get the hurricanes to line up. As Marco is about to hit Texas, Laura may be just getting up to hurricane strength. There's a chance that Marco doesn't reach hurricane strength, or Laura doesn't become a hurricane before Marco weakens. There's a narrow window Tuesday afternoon where they may overlap.

Since it's rare to see two tropical systems so close to each other in the Gulf of Mexico, here's a few answers to questions you may have:

What happens if they collide? The current track of the storms doesn't look like this is possible. If they were on a collision course, the stronger of the two would likely rip the other apart and absorb its energy. This could lead to an even stronger storm, but only leave one of them intact.

Could they rotate around each other? This has occurred with other storms, and is called the Fujiwara effect. As the tropical storms or hurricanes get close to each other, their central low pressures interact. They begin to spin or rotate around each other, resembling planets in a way. This usually occurs over the ocean, where there's a lot of real estate for the storms to stay alive. There should be enough room in the Gulf of Mexico, but since Marco and Laura don't approach each other until they are close to land, they may run out of room and make landfall, which would cause them to fizzle out before rotating around each other.

Will there be local impacts? For now, the leftovers of Laura could approach Illinois next weekend, but most models keep the remnants to our southeast. Local impacts do not look likely.

If you know anyone living along the Gulf, check in with them and make sure they have plan for any potential impacts. Stay in touch with the 13 Weather Authority and we'll keep you up to speed on if the hurricanes line up next week!