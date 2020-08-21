Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the discovery of a large natural gas reserves off the Black Sea coast, days after he promised “good news” that would usher in a “new era” for the energy dependent country. Erdogan said Friday the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion cubic meters adding that he hopes to extract and use the gas by 2023. If confirmed the reserves could ease the country’s dependence on costly energy imports and could ease the financial market jitters that have seen the country’s currency plummet to record lows this summer.