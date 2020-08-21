Tony Awards for shortened Broadway season will go digital

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the shortened Broadway season will nonetheless have a Tony Awards. Tony Award Productions said Friday that the celebration of live theater will be digital but offered no date or streaming platform. Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee “in the coming days.” Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows, including 16 that were still scheduled to open. Only shows that officially opened are eligible for Tonys so the assumption is that shows that were still in previews when the shutdown order came will not be under consideration.