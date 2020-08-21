State extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic. The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until Oct. 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month. A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills. In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years. Last month the PSC voted to extend the moratorium to Sept. 1.