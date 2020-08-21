Russian doctors say no indication Navalny was poisoned

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they haven’t found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned. Deputy chief doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko at Omsk hospital says that as of today, no traces of poison were found in Navalny’s body. Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh posted a video on Twitter of Kalinichenko speaking. Kalinichenko told reporters on Friday that “poisoning as a diagnosis remains on the back burner, but we don’t believe that the patient suffered from poisoning.” Kalinichenko added that the diagnosis have been determined and relayed to Navalny’s family members. He refused to reveal it to reporters, citing a law preventing medical workers from disclosing confidential patient information.