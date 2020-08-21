Rockford Lutheran kicks off school year with new guidelines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been a long time since students walked the halls of Rockford Lutheran, but that all changed this week.

The school kicked off its 2020 school year with a half day on Wednesday before going to a full schedule on Thursday. However, not every student stayed for the full day. It's one of many changes now present at the school.

Students can adjust their schedule to leave at any point during the day to avoid potential times of high exposure like lunch periods. It's just one thing Don Gillingham, the Executive Director of Rockford Lutheran Schools says will be the new normal.

"Friday the 13th in March, we got kicked out of the old way of doing things," Gillingham said. "We said we have to change, so we're growing into that change."

Included in those changes is an adjusted bell schedule that splits the school in half. Within a seven minute passing period, half the school begins their shift four minutes before the other half. This results in the first group of students who got released leaving the hallways as the other half heads to their lockers.

Other changes have larger impacts on the future of education according to Gillingham. Students who prefer online learning will take a larger role in their education. Gillingham says the school will start to operate by focusing on achievement, not attendance. For example, students could choose to do papers on documentaries or tackle projects within a subject as a supplement to some video lectures over Zoom. To accomplish this, he believes this will change the roles of parents, students and teachers.

"We're making parents more responsible, so they're not consumers, they're stakeholders," Gillingham said. "We're telling teachers you don't get to make every decision, you're the facilitator. We're telling students you're the owners of this education. You are the people who are going to benefit, you are the people who need to invest."

Everyone in the school must also wear masks except when eating in drinking and also get their temperature checked when entering the school.