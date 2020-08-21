Rockford group speaks out on discussions with RPD about racial inequality

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Away from the protests, there's been work behind the scenes to bring change to the Rockford Police Department.

Two young men who created the group 'Rockford Youth in Action' have spent more than three months sitting down, talking with RPD.

The group has been quiet, but it's been hard at work.

"We have some changes coming in the police department of Rockford," said Blazey Onyango, Co-founder of Rockford Youth in Action.

Anthony Fort Jr. and Blazey Onyango created 'Rockford Youth in Action' in June. It was formed to address concerns about police brutality and racial inequality. It's had almost a dozen meetings with RPD's Assistant Deputy Chief, Mike Dalke.

"I think everyone is a little bit better and stronger when we come out of those meetings," said Chief Dalke.

Both sides say they want to break down the barrier between the police and the community.

"I am a person just like you are. Yes we do differ in color, but we pretty much come from the same thing," said Anthony Fort Jr., Co-founder of Rockford Youth in Action.

The group wants the gap to close between both sides.

"I would love to know who is protecting me out there. Who are you? Where are you from? What is your name?" said Onyango.

"Maybe there is something that we need to work on. We are completely open to reexamining those things," said Chief Dalke.

So what is it going to take? "It's going to take time, ideas, and change," said Chief Dalke.

Chief Dalke says discussions include internal police training, body cameras, and most importantly, how the police and the community can form a stronger relationship.

"So when the people walk away with 'Oh, I didn't realize that,' then I can walk away with 'Oh, I didn't know that was the way you felt,' said Chief Dalke.

They all agree change won't happen overnight.

"If we create relationships with each other it will be easier to work. But if we stick on labels? We won't ever go anywhere," said Onyango.

Sitting down and having those tough conversations? That's a start.

Rockford Youth in Action will hold a rally on August 29 at Davis Park.