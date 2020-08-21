Postmaster says ‘no idea’ mailboxes, equipment being removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying that it’s his “sacred duty” to ensure election mail delivery. A Senate committee is digging into service changes he made ahead of the November election, just as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail. Democrats warn DeJoy’s cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens voting. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security committee, opened the hearing Friday by dismissing what he called the “false political narrative” that DeJoy is trying to “sabotage” the election.