One man is shot and killed in Friday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating after one man is shot and killed in Rockford on Friday night.

According to police officials, there was a shooting on the 3800 block of Sage Drive around 10 p.m.

Officials say they responded after a call of shots fired with multiple victims.

Officials say one man was transported to a local hospital and died while a woman was also transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.