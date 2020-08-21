Hundreds in Mali’s capital welcome president’s downfall

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Hundreds of people marched in the streets of Mali’s capital to celebrate the ouster of the former president, who was overthrown by a military coup earlier this week. The people that gathered Friday in Bamako’s central Independence Square are mainly supporters of Mali’s opposition coalition who had demonstrated since June for Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down from power. The coalition, known as M5-RFP, wasn’t behind Tuesday’s coup d’etat, but they issued a statement expressing support of the downfall of the government and endorsing the junta’s plan to return the country to civilian rule.