Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot

BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are set to be sentenced for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Loughlin’s plea deal calls for her to serve two months behind bars while Giannulli’s calls for five months. The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country. Loughlin and Giannulli are expected to be sentenced in separate hearings held via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.