Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers trying to halt next week’s federal execution of their client say an autopsy on an inmate put to death by a lethal injection last month shows he suffered “extreme pain” before he died. The claim in recent filings that Wesley Purkey may have felt a sensation akin to drowning while immobilized but conscious is disputed by Department of Justice attorneys. They say Purkey’s and two other federal executions last moth in Terre Haute, Indiana, were carried out without a hitch. A Michigan-based pathologist carried out the Purkey autopsy at his family’s request.