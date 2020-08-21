Keuchel scheduled to start for Chicago against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (15-11, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-8, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (2-0, 2.74 ERA, .87 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The Cubs went 51-30 on their home field in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.10.

The White Sox finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits per game last year and totaled 182 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Luis Robert: (hand), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.