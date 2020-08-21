Iran says US has no right to demand restoration of sanctions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council saying the U.S. has no right to demand the restoration of U.N. sanctions against Iran. According to the Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. lost the right to make demands in 2018 when it withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers. He also said America’s unilateral pullout violated a U.N. resolution that required signatories to avoid any damage to the deal. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday officially informed the U.N. it is demanding the restoration of all U.N. sanctions on Iran, but allies and opponents declared the U.S. action illegal and doomed to failure.