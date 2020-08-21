Hot weather hits next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After avoiding the 90's for almost a month, that level of heat may be in place for several days in a row next week. A little rain may slide in ahead of the heat this weekend.

Warmer, slightly rainy weekend:

We start seeing some changes to the weather this weekend. Temperatures inch up to near 90 degrees both days. The humidity rises a little too. The air stays slightly humid all weekend and for much of next week too. Thankfully, the weather won't be terribly muggy with the hot weather on the way.

A few scattered showers are possible Sunday, though much of the day remains dry since the rain is very hit-or-miss.

Saturday remains sunny and quiet for yet another day in a row. By Saturday night, however, that could change a little. A cold front moving in from Iowa could spark a few scattered showers Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon. These will be very hit-or-miss, so plan on plenty of dry time and only a few drops for rain, if anything.

Heat builds in:

The hot air that produced triple digit temperatures in the southwest moves in early next week.

Hotter air from the southwest moves in by Monday, with the hottest air hitting Tuesday and Wednesday.

This sets us up for a 90 degree day on Monday, which is the first time since July 26th that temperatures reach the 90's. The heat continues to build from there. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the hottest with highs in the low to potentially middle 90's.

Dry ground and a lot of sunshine help give temperatures a boost. If we had rainfall recently, some of the sun's energy would go into drying out the soil instead of heating the air. Instead, the drier conditions means temperatures warm a couple extra degrees.

The humidity stays just low enough that the heat index won't be a huge factor next week.

The air will only be slightly humid, so we won't have to worry about high heat index values. The heat index should only be a degree or two higher than the air temperature.

After sunshine and higher heat for the first half of next week, a cold front may bring not only cooler temperatures but a chance for showers and storms. This front should move through sometime between Thursday and Friday. We get much-needed rainfall and cooler temperatures in the 80's (and maybe the 70's?) by next weekend.