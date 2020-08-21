Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former U.S. Navy sailor who was attached to a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon says the 2019 deployment to Iraq was marred by drinking and sexual misconduct. Colleen Grace is the first to give an in-depth view of what led up to an entire SEAL platoon being withdrawn from Iraq following a Fourth of July barbecue and the sexual assault of a sailor. Grace detailed what she witnessed that night and described other misconduct. An enlisted SEAL was charged with sexual assault. His lawyer says he is innocent. A hearing in the case will be held Friday at Naval Base San Diego.