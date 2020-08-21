Feds charge former Green Beret with espionage with Russia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a former Army Green Beret living in northern Virginia with divulging military secrets about his unit’s activities in former Soviet republics over more than a decade of contacts with Russian intelligence. Prosecutors said Friday that 45-year-old Peter Debbins of Gainesville periodically met Russian intelligence as far back as 1996 and was even assigned a code name by Russian intelligence agents in 1997. According to an indictment Debbins considered himself a “son of Russia” and believed the U.S. “needed to be cut down in size.” Debbins was arrested Friday and will make an initial court appearance in Alexandria on Monday.