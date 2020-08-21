EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain ended another negotiating round on their future trade ties after Brexit in a deep deadlock on Friday. EU negotiator Michel Barnier said that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away. Barnier said that “too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forward given the short time left.” The British side left just as frustrated, saying that the EU kept insisting that Britain would have to continue to adhere to EU rules for full free trade even though the nation left the bloc on Jan. 31.