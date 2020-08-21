EU agrees to cut taxes on US lobsters in modest trade pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine lobsters should soon be returning to European pots under a modest trade agreement announced Friday. In a big win for Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry, the European Union agreed to drop its 8% tariff on U.S. lobsters for the next five years and to work to make the move permanent. For its part, the United States agreed to cut in half tariffs on EU imports worth about $160 million a year, including some prepared meals, crystal glassware and cigarette lighters. The tariff cuts are retroactive to Aug. 1. U.S. lobster imports to the EU came to about $111 million in 2017 before falling off in the face of rising tensions.