David Pecker out as CEO of National Enquirer parent company

NEW YORK (AP) — David Pecker is stepping down as CEO of the National Enquirer’s parent, ending a reign that saw the company entangled in a campaign-finance scandal that sent President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to jail. Pecker’s American Media is being taken over by Accelerate360, a Georgia-based logistics company. Accelerate did not disclose the terms of the deal but said the combined entity would be headed by Accelerate CEO David Parry and that Pecker will serve as an “executive advisor” to the company’s A360 Media division. Under Pecker, the National Enquirer for years buried potentially embarrassing stories about Trump and other favored celebrities by buying the rights to them and never publishing.