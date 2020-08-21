Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches ‘Cinnadust’ seasoning blend

(CNN) — Cinnamon Toast Crunch is releasing a new seasoning blend called Cinnadust that hits shelves September 1.

The new cereal flavored seasoning blend will be sold exclusively available at Sam's Clubs across the country.

Cinnadust blends cinnamon, sugar, vanilla and graham cracker flavors together for a product that can add the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to anything. It can be used on toast, cakes, fruit, popcorn, ice cream, etc.



It's expected he seasoning will be available online and in grocery stores nationwide early next year.