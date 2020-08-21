Birth of panda cub provides ‘much-needed moment of pure joy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang has given birth to a wiggling cub, delivering what the zoo calls a “much-needed moment of pure joy” at a time of global pandemic and social unrest. The zoo says Mei Xiang, an experienced mom, “picked the cub up immediately and began cradling and caring for it.” Panda lovers around the world were able to see the birth on the Washington zoo’s Panda Cam, while zookeepers are using the camera to keep an eye on mom and baby. She is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States.