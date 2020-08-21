 Skip to Content

Belvidere co-op girls golf edges Boylan in tiebreaker

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After identical scores of 177 for Boylan and Belvidere Co-op's top golfers, they went to the scorecards to determine a winner in Friday's NIC-10 dual match. They use the 5th score on the card to determine a winner, giving Belvidere the win by tiebreak over Boylan.

Ella and Eva Greenberg were the top individual performers at Elliot, both carding scores of 37 for Boylan. Coe Walberg shot a 42 for Belvidere, while Megan Redig carded a 43.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

