Belvidere co-op girls golf edges Boylan in tiebreaker

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After identical scores of 177 for Boylan and Belvidere Co-op's top golfers, they went to the scorecards to determine a winner in Friday's NIC-10 dual match. They use the 5th score on the card to determine a winner, giving Belvidere the win by tiebreak over Boylan.

Ella and Eva Greenberg were the top individual performers at Elliot, both carding scores of 37 for Boylan. Coe Walberg shot a 42 for Belvidere, while Megan Redig carded a 43.