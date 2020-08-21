Beloit Police Chief named preferred candidate for Fargo Police Chief

Beloit Police Chief named preferred candidate for Fargo Police ChiefNew
FARGO, ND (WKOW) -- Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski has been selected as the preferred candidate to become Fargo Police Department police chief.
The recommendation will now be presented to the city's Police and Fire Commission for consideration on Monday, August 24.
Zibolski released a statement when he was named a finalist.
I am incredibly proud of the work that has been accomplished in the City of Beloit Police Department by the men and women who have strived to live our values of guardianship. The department has improved dramatically over the past five years, and it’s now situated for future leadership.
While I’ve been named a finalist, that is just a step in the process and does not necessarily mean I am leaving the City of Beloit. This is an opportunity for me to pursue other challenges. Regardless of the outcome, I will continue to serve the Beloit community with pride while I am chief of this department.
-Chief David B. Zibolski